Contrasting PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PCB Bancorp pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 2.90 $40.10 million $2.70 7.18 Isabella Bank $73.93 million 2.39 $19.50 million $2.52 9.29

Analyst Ratings

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

PCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Volatility & Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 39.13% 15.93% 1.87% Isabella Bank 25.95% 9.53% 0.95%

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

