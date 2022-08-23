Cowen Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $100.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

