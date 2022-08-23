CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Reaches $148,607.22

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $148,607.22 and approximately $293.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

