Credit Suisse Group Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.