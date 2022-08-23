Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

