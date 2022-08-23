Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,279 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

