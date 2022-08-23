Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,059,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Western Digital by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 197,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

