Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

