Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $8.21 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,520 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.