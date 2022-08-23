Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 262,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

