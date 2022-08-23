Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,933 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 3.7 %

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.