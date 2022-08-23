Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1,108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

