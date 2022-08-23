Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 172,328 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,328 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TTE stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.