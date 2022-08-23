Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,997 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,472 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $177.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.