Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

