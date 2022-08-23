Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

