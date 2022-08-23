Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

