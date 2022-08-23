Crust Network Market Cap Reaches $7.48 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

