Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Hits $3.54 on Top Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $1.76 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00016480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptex Finance Profile

CTX is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,956 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

