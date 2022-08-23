CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.53. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 29,676 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $674.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 989,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

