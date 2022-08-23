CumRocket 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,691.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. CumRocket has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $29,691.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00773417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CumRocket Coin Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
