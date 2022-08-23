cVault.finance Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5,901.30 or 0.27507835 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $59.01 million and approximately $43,141.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075387 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

