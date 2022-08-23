CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,622,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. 98,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,995. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

