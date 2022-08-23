CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.5% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.18. 80,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,995. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

