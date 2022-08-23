DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $192,097.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,236,640 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

