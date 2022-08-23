Daikicoin (DIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.52 Million

Daikicoin (DIC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Daikicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Daikicoin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $40,117.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Daikicoin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network. “

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

