Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.