David S. Tierney Sells 20,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,509. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

