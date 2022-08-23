Dawn Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.81 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $65.63 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.