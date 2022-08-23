Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

