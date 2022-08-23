DeFi of Thrones Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94,374.77 (DOTX)

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi of Thrones has a total market cap of $94,374.77 and $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi of Thrones has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Profile
DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. DeFi of Thrones’ official message board is medium.com/@defiofthrones. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi of Thrones’ official website is defiofthrones.io.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Trading
