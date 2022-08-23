Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of DHER opened at €47.07 ($48.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

