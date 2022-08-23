Desjardins Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.