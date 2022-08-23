Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €12.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $2.61 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

