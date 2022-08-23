Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

NYSE DVN opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

