DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and $417,082.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,581,530 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

