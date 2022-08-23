dForce Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. dForce has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $991,874.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 429,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

