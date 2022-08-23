DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,177 shares.The stock last traded at $114.85 and had previously closed at $110.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

