Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.23 million and $344,059.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,990,150 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.