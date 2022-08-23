Dipper Network (DIP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

