Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $847,473.41 and approximately $42,977.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

