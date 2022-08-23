DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $476,467.05 and $412.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,139,012 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

