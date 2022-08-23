Donald G. Basile Sells 15,725 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 15,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $94,664.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609,259 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 88,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CompoSecure

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

