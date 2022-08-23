Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.02 and last traded at $101.02. Approximately 1,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Stories

