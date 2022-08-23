Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,752 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 42,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

