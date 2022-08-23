Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,913,000 after acquiring an additional 182,189 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,810.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

