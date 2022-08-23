Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.11% of Badger Meter worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.73. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.