Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 159,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,362. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

