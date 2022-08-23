Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,729. The company has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.03. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

