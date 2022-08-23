Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

